OLD SCHOOL COOL FROM THE NEW KINGS OF SWING

The Tap Pack is an elegant, high energy, tap comedy show inspired by the infamous “Rat Pack” which included the famous talents of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. With dazzling performances on stage, dressed in slick suits and equipped with sharp wit, The Tap Pack is a modern twist on the classic “Rat Pack.” They joke, they compete, they croon and they cajole.

They infuse tap dance with swing music and witty banter. The Tap Pack is a taste of a new, highly entertaining act featuring some of Australia’s finest tap dancing performers tapping up a storm. With credits on stage, film and television and with over 20 musical theatre productions among them, The Tap Pack is pure entertainment. They sing. They dance. They joke. They bring a new, invigorating energy to a timeless style.

Tickets on sale July 9, Adult $59-$45, Senior $55-$40, Student $30-$20

For all ages.

““…it’s an astonishing tap display that builds in intensity…hammering out completely different rhythms with each foot, soaring in the air touching toe to heel…genuinely breath catching…”

—Time Out: London