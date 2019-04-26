Featuring the Davis Boys & Girls Club Dancers

An original media/dance stage play about the power of individuality written and directed by Cedric Gardner.

In a world where standardization and conformity are often valued as the norm, there’s an underlying and powerful individuality within each child. Unboxed looks at how this individuality can be released, expressed and embraced. This immersive, multi-media performance uses dance, music and narration to depict how different things might be “unboxed.” Performed by Milwaukee’s award-winning Don & Sallie Davis Boys & Girls Club dancers led by Cedric Gardner. Written and directed by Gardner, Unboxed is a fresh interpretation of In General, performed at the Milwaukee Repertory Theatre in 2017.

Cedric Gardner was a finalist on So You Think You Can Dance, a choreographer on FOX’s Empire and NBC’s The Voice, one of eight teachers across the nation featured in Old Navy’s ONWard! campaign, and a co-writer, choreographer and performer on a collaboration with Pharrell Williams and I Am OTHER.

Tickets: Adult $20-30, Senior (ages 60+) $17-27, Student (ages 4 thru college) $10-20.

