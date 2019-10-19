I Am. . .He Said A Celebration of Neil Diamond Starring Matt Vee

CELEBRATING THE SOUNDS AND ENERGY OF AN AMAZING MUSICAL ICON

I Am. . .He Said is a celebration of the music of Neil Diamond, a prolific singer/songwriter who has sold more than 135 million records worldwide and has produced musical hits spanning five decades. I Am. . . He Said stars Matt Vee, nephew of the late 1960s pop star and teen idol Bobby Vee, plus their killer band of talented musicians. They perform Neil Diamond’s hits like Cracklin’ Rosie, Song Sung Blue, Sweet Caroline and I’m A Believer. Bring your friends and family and join Matt, Jeff, and Tommy Vee for a celebration of this amazing music icon. This show will have you singing along to your favorite songs, especially when a choir of local singers joins the band on stage for a portion of the concert.

Tickets go on sale July 9, Adult $50-$35, Senior $47-$33, Student $30-$20

For all ages. 100 minutes plus 15 min intermission.

““Matt Vee really brings the magic! His amazing group captures the real excitement of a Neil Diamond show. This is Neil Diamond done RIGHT!”

-Nate Dungan, Minnesota State Fair