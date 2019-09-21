THE INTERACTIVE ART & MUSIC EXPERIENCE

Imagine an artist creating a masterpiece before your eyes in mere moments. With a palette that also mixes captivating vocals, intricate choreography and exciting audience interaction, Artrageous takes you on a unique visual journey packed with wild inspiration, creativity and fun! The Artrageous troupe of artists, musicians, singers and dancers pay tribute to a variety of art forms, pop icons and musical genres culminating in a gallery of fabulous finished paintings. The result? A one-of-a-kind crossover experience! The signature of Artrageous is interaction and engagement. Part art studio. Part rock concert. Part creation lab. Come be a part of the show!

Attend the pre-show social prior to this performance at 6 pm to celebrate our 15 years of enriching lives. Bring a few bucks for a bite to eat before the show.

Bring a T-shirt, cap, pair of shoes, anything smaller than a toaster… (or purchase something at the event) to get custom Splattered by an Artrageous Artist in their one-of-a-kind Splatter Station! The Splatter Station happens at the end of the performance. The stage is set up as a Live Art Gallery with all of the ArtWork that is created during the show. The audience is invited to come up and view the paintings, meet the troupe, take selfies and visit the Splatter Station. It is a completely enclosed area where one of our Artists hand splatters items that folks have brought (or get something from our merch station). Walk away with an original piece of art!

Tickets go on sale July 9, Adult $45-$35, Senior $42-$32, Student $20-$15

For all ages. 90 minutes with intermission.

““You have to see it to believe it!”

-Washington Post